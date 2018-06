South Korean officials leave to the North Korea for liaison office opening in Kaesong Joint Industrial Complex, at the CIQ, in Paju, South Korea, Jun 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/SONG KYONG-SEOK / POOL

A South Korean government delegation on Friday visited the inter-Korean industrial complex at Kaesong for the first time since its closure in 2016.

The visit was for a preliminary observation of the area with the aim of setting up, possibly this month, a liaison office between the authorities of North and South Korea, a spokesperson from the Unification Ministry in Seoul confirmed to EFE.