A South Korean delegation Thursday began a visit to Pyongyang to commemorate the second inter-Korean summit of 2007, ahead of the upcoming visit to North Korea by United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
With the aim of furthering the rapprochement process the Seoul delegation will participate in an event Friday to commemorate the second inter-Korean summit, held from Oct. 2 to 4, 2007, in Pyongyang by the former South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, confirmed a spokesman from the Seoul Unification Ministry.