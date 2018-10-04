A South Korean soldier uses a detector to remove landmines in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Cheorwon, South Korea, 02 October 2018 (issued 03 October 2018). Both North and South Korea on 02 October began to remove landmines along the joint border as a means of tension reduction. EPA-EFE/SONG KYONG-SEOK / POOL

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa speaks during a media briefing on the current situation on the Korean Peninsula at the ministry building in Seoul, South Korea, 04 October 2018. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A South Korean delegation Thursday began a visit to Pyongyang to commemorate the second inter-Korean summit of 2007, ahead of the upcoming visit to North Korea by United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

With the aim of furthering the rapprochement process the Seoul delegation will participate in an event Friday to commemorate the second inter-Korean summit, held from Oct. 2 to 4, 2007, in Pyongyang by the former South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, confirmed a spokesman from the Seoul Unification Ministry.