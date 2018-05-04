South Korean and US soldiers pose for a photograph during a joint landing drill on the coast of Pohang, 374 km southeast of Seoul, South Korea, Apr 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea on Friday denied reports that the president of the United States had ordered officials to look into a reduction of troops stationed in South Korea amid the current climate of rapprochement and an impending summit with the leader of North Korea.

The New York Times daily published an article saying that Donald Trump had ordered the Pentagon to prepare options for reducing US troops in South Korea because a possible peace treaty on the Korean peninsula would lessen the need to maintain the costly military contingent.