A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, on Nov. 30, 2017, of the launch of the newly developed inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 on at an undisclosed location in North Korea, Nov. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency, the state news agency of North Korea, on Sep. 3, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (3-R), purportedly guiding the work for nuclear weaponization on spot, at an undisclosed location, North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korean authorities Sunday said that they have seized and are investigating a Panamanian ship suspected of selling oil to North Korea in violation of United Nations sanctions.

The Koti has been detained at the South Korean port of Pyeongtaek-Dangjin since Dec. 21 and most of its crew members are Chinese and Myanmar nationals, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported citing maritime authorities.