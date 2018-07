Kang Kyung-wha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea, speaks about inter-Korean relations during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, June 20, 2018, following summit meetings between North Korea, US and South Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Seoul does not rule out the possibility that there could be a trilateral summit between the leaders of the two Koreas and the United States during the United Nations General Assembly, scheduled for September in New York, Yonhap news agency reported Thursday.

"It is difficult to forejudge that, but we cannot rule out (the possible trilateral summit)," Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha was quoted as saying by Yonhap during her first visit to London.