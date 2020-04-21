A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting an air defense unit in western area, North Korea, Apr. 12, 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows senior party and government officials and leading officials of military organs in the DPRK visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 15, 2020 (issued Apr. 16, 2020), the 108th birth anniversary of President Kim Il Sung. EFE-EPA/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 11, 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The South Korean government said Tuesday that it had not detected any unusual activity in North Korea, following recent media reports about the regime's leader Kim Jong-un possibly being in a critical condition after supposedly undergoing heart surgery.

Spokesperson of the presidential office in Seoul, Kang Min-seok, said in a statement that there was nothing to confirm about the reports concerning Kim's health, and that South Korean authorities had not detected anything out of the ordinary across the border.EFE-EPA