The South Korean government said Tuesday that it had not detected any unusual activity in North Korea, following recent media reports about the regime's leader Kim Jong-un possibly being in a critical condition after supposedly undergoing heart surgery.
Spokesperson of the presidential office in Seoul, Kang Min-seok, said in a statement that there was nothing to confirm about the reports concerning Kim's health, and that South Korean authorities had not detected anything out of the ordinary across the border.EFE-EPA