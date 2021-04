People line up to cast their ballots for the mayoral by-election at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea, 07 April 2021. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A woman enters to cast her ballot for the mayoral by-election at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea, 07 April 2021. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Seoul on Wednesday headed to the polls to choose a new mayor in a key vote seen as a barometer of the South Korean presidential election next year in which the candidate of the main conservative opposition party is favorite to win.

The country's second largest city, Busan, is also voting for a new mayor on Wednesday with the candidate of the conservative People Power Party (PPP), Park Heong-joon, also leading the polls. EFE-EPA