The South Korean government said Wednesday it expects the United States Secretary of State to return from his visit to Pyongyang with the three US citizens held prisoners in North Korea, which would constitute a goodwill gesture of the regime ahead of the upcoming Washington-Pyongyang summit.
"We expect him to bring the date, time and the captives," a spokesperson for the South Korean Presidential Office told South Korean news agency Yonhap Wednesday, referring to the US detainees and the details of the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which have not been revealed yet.