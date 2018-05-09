South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R), Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang (L) pose for photographers ahead of the 2018 Japan-China-South Korea Trilateral Summit in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2018. The three leaders met amid a flurry of diplomacy over the prospects of North Korea's denuclearization and the formal ending of the Korean War with a peace treaty. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US President Donald J. Trump (R), with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L), delivers remarks during a ceremonial swearing in ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, 02 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAWN THEW

The South Korean government said Wednesday it expects the United States Secretary of State to return from his visit to Pyongyang with the three US citizens held prisoners in North Korea, which would constitute a goodwill gesture of the regime ahead of the upcoming Washington-Pyongyang summit.

"We expect him to bring the date, time and the captives," a spokesperson for the South Korean Presidential Office told South Korean news agency Yonhap Wednesday, referring to the US detainees and the details of the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which have not been revealed yet.