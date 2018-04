(FILE) South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) tours a fish market hit by a fire early this year during a visit to the southern port city of Yeosu, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2017 (issued Oct. 27, 2017). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) A Korean woman eats from the assortment of 'banchan' side dishes, part of a traditional Korean meal incorporating much loved seaweed and fish products, north of Pohang on South Korea's east coast, Mar. 22, 2013. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON PLEASE REFER TO ADVISORY NOTICE (epa03789368) FOR FULL FEATURE TEXT

(FILE) (L) South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 20, 2018; (R) a file picture dated May 6, 2016 and made available by the Korean Central News Agency, the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaking during the 7th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, the first such congress held in 36 years since 1980, in Pyongyang, North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT, EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA

The South Korean government on Tuesday began to rehearse protocols and released new details, such as the dinner menu for the upcoming bilateral summit with North Korea, which would mark the first time that a North Korean leader has set foot in the South.

South Korean authorities on Tuesday held a complete rehearsal of the meeting at the joint security area on the border, the venue for the summit to be held on Friday, the presidential office said in a statement.