South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha speaks during her New Year press conference at the government complex in Seoul, Jan.16, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea on Wednesday said it was hoping for an early resumption of talks between North Korea and the United States amid speculations of a possible meeting this week between Pyongyang's intelligence chief and US Secretary of State.

In her New Year press conference, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said North Korea and the US have both shown willingness for a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North's leader Kim Jong-un.