US President Donald J. Trump (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) stroll together through the grounds of the Capella Hotel after their working lunch during the historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SINGAPORE OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korea on Friday hoped that a second summit between the United States and North Korea end of the month will help advance talks over the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and boost inter-Korean ties.

"We hope that more specific and substantial progress will be made at the planned second summit between the US and the North," South Korea unification ministry spokesperson Baik Tae-hyun said in a press conference.