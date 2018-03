An undated photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency, the state news agency of North Korea, on Sep 3, 2017, shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un (3-R) purportedly guiding the work for nuclear weaponization on the spot at an undisclosed location, North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's special representative for peace and security affairs on the Korean Peninsula, arrives at Incheon airport, west of Seoul, South Korea, Mar 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Oh Young-ju (L), South Korea's deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, meets Tero Varjoranta (R), head of safeguards at the International Atomic Energy Agency, for high-level policy coordination talks in Seoul, South Korea, Mar 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Seoul and the International Atomic Energy Agency agreed Thursday to boost cooperation on North Korea's denuclearization ahead of the upcoming summits between the two Koreas and the United States.

In a meeting in Seoul on Thursday, South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon and IAEA Deputy Director General Tero Varjoranta agreed to strengthen cooperation to resolve the North Korean issue.