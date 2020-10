Police buses are placed surrounding Gwanghwamun Square to prevent conservative groups to hold a rally amid the COVID-19 pandemic in central Seoul, South Korea, 03 October 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Police patrol the surroundings of Gwanghwamun Square to prevent a rally of conservative groups during the National Foundation Day celebrations in Seoul, South Korea, 03 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Police buses are placed surrounding Gwanghwamun Square to deter abrupt and illegal rallies amid the COVID-19 pandemic in central Seoul, South Korea, 03 October 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean authorities increased police deployment in Seoul on Saturday to prevent conservative activists from holding unauthorized demonstrations, at a time of renewed concern about COVID-19 contagion.

Several conservative activist groups, currently in the opposition, planned to protest against the policies of the liberal government of President Moon Jae-in, taking advantage of the celebration of National Foundation Day and despite warnings about the epidemic. EFE-EPA