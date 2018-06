An F16 fighter (top) of the US Air Force takes off during the Seventh Air Force and the 8th Fighter Wing Max Thunder exercise at the eighth Fighter Wing in Gunsan, South Korea, Apr. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The South Korean presidential office indicated Wednesday there was a possibility of suspending joint military drills with the United States to facilitate North Korea's disarmament.

The statement came a day after US President Donald Trump spoke of stopping war games between Washington and Seoul during his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in which they discussed the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.