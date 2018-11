A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C-L) shaking hands with Kim Yong-chol (C-R), vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea for South Korean affairs and head of the United Front Work Department, as he arrives at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jul. 6, 2018 (issued Jul. 7, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and South Korean president Moon Jae-in (R) talking as they visit at the Samjiyon guesthouse in North Korea, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Baik Tae-hyun, spokesman of the unification ministry, announces that South and North Korea will open a joint liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean government insisted on Monday that there is still a possibility that North Korea's leader will visit Seoul before the end of the year despite the apparent blockage in the denuclearization talks.

Unification ministry spokesperson Baik Tae-hyun said at a press conference on Monday that the government will continue with preparations so that the agreements between the North and South, including a visit from Kim Jong-un, will be implemented this year without obstacle.