Seoul Mayor Park Won-Soon delivers an address on '2020 New Year's address and vision of Seoul City' during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, 21 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Seoul Mayor Park Won-Soon delivers an address on '2020 New Year's address and vision of Seoul City' during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, 21 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Swiftness and transparency, as well as the response of citizens, play key roles in managing the Covid-19 crisis in Seoul, one of the densely populated cities in the world, Mayor Park Won-soon said in an interview with EFE.