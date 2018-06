South Korean President Moon Jae-in salutes the national flag, the Taegukgi, ahead of a Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae (The Blue House) in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The president of South Korea said Wednesday that he and his Russian counterpart shared the common goal of the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

"President (Vladimir) Putin and I share the vision of peace and joint prosperity on the Eurasian continent," Moon Jae-in said in an interview with Russian media, the transcript of which was released by the South Korean presidential office.