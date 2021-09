South Korea's President Moon Jae-in speaks at the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, New York, USA, 21 September 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/EDUARDO MUNOZ / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) listens to the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Yo-jong (L), as they jointly attend a concert, staged by the North's Samjiyon Orchestra, at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, 11 February 2018 (reissued 11 January 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A proposal by Seoul to formally declare peace on the Korean Peninsula was "admirable," but first South Korea must abandon its "hostile policies" towards the Pyongyang, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korea's leader, said Friday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in earlier this week proposed at the United Nations to declare a formal end to the 1950-53 war on the Korean Peninsula, which would also involve the United States and possibly China.