South Korean supporters of former 'comfort women' gather in front of the statue (C) symbolizing a wartime sex slaves during a protest rally against Japanese government near the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korean, Aug. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The government of South Korea on Wednesday organized a series of events to pay tribute to comfort women amid escalating diplomatic and trade tensions with Japan.

This is the second time that Seoul has commemorated International Memorial Day for Comfort Women, a term for some 200,000 mostly Korean women who were forced to work in brothels for Japanese Imperial troops stationed mainly in China and on the Korean Peninsula from the 1930s until the end of World War II in 1945.