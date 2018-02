President of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea, Kim Yong-nam, participates in the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Margarita, Venezuela, Sep. 17, 2016 (reissued Feb. 5, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Kim Yong-nam (C), president of the Presidium of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, during the summit session of the Non-Aligned Movement, in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 30, 2012 (reissued Feb. 5, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

South Korea's government Monday acknowledged its plans to meet with the high-level North Korean delegation that will travel to South to witness the Winter Games commencing on Feb. 9 in the South Korean county of PyeongChang.

Seoul's presidential office Monday welcomed the plan of the visit of a delegation, headed by Kim Yong-nam, the president of the Presidium of the North Korean Parliament, set to travel to South Korea from Feb. 9 to 11 to witness the Games.