Members of an opposition group hold up banners that read 'Welcome Inter-Korea Summit' at Gwanghwamun square in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM CHUL-SOO

A general view of the Peace House, the South Korea-side facility of the joint security area at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Mar. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

Seoul, Mar 26 (efe-epa). The South Korean government is renovating the building in which the summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be held in April, the unification ministry said Monday.

"Some renovations and preparations are being undertaken for the summit," which will be held at the Peace House in April, a spokesperson of the ministry told EFE.