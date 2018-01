(FILE) A North Korean soldier takes pictures as South Korean and United Nations officials visit the Joint Security Area (JSA) after attending a ceremony to commemorate the 64th Anniversary of the Korean War in the border village of Panmunjom, in Paju, South Korea, Jul. 27, 2017 (reissued Jan. 2, 2018). EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

(FILE) South Korean soldiers stand guard at the Joint Security Area in the border village Panmunjom, South Korea, Jul. 27, 2017 (reissued Jan. 2, 2018). EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during the first Cabinet meeting of 2018 at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae (The Blue House) in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon speaks at a press conference in the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO

South Korea on Tuesday proposed to hold high level talks with North Korea next week about the North's participation in the upcoming PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

South Korea's unification minister, Cho Myoung-gyon, proposed that the two Koreas meet on Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the truce village of Panmunjom, located in the demilitarized zone, the usual venue for such meetings until they were stopped in Feb 2016.