North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) speaks with South Korean President Moon Jae-In (L) as they walk through the the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) hugs with South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) after signing a document at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) join hands after signing a document at the Joint Security Area on the Demilitarized Zone in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

The leaders of North and South Korea agreed to seek the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in a historic summit at the border between the two countries on Friday.

"The South and the North affirmed their mutual goal of realizing a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula through complete denuclearization," read a joint statement signed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the end of their talks.