A handout photo made available by the South Korean Presidential Office Cheong Wa Dae shows a meeting room for the Inter-Korean Summit in the South Korea-side facility of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 23 April 2018. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

South Korean presidential chief secretary Im Jong-seok speaks about the preparations for the Inter-Korea Summit talks during a press conference at the Korea International Exhibition and Convention Center (KINTEX) in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, 26 April 2018. The Inter-Korean summit will take place in the truce village of Panmunjom on 27 April. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The two Koreas are trying to finalize an agreement to denuclearize the North at the summit that will be held this week, Seoul's presidential office said Thursday, pointing out the difficulty of this task.

Seoul's goal is that this document, to be signed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, must go beyond the previous agreements reached between the two countries on denuclearization, according to the South Korean government.