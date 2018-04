A South Korean sentry post (front) and North Koren sentry post (above) face each other across the inter-Korean border in the border city of Paju, in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A handout photo made available by the South Korea President's Office shows an official at the making a test call to North Korea's state affairs commission via a hotline for direct dialogue between the leaders of the two Koreas at the Presidential Office in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROK PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

North and South Korea on Friday opened a direct phone connection between their respective leaders ahead of a summit due to take place later this month.

The hotline connects the Blue House - South Korea's presidential office - with the office of North Korea's state affairs commission, officials of South Korea's preparatory committee for the summit, scheduled for Apr. 27, said.