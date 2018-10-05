South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (L), Chairman of North Korea's Committee for Peaceful Reunification Ri Son-kwon (C), and Lee Hae-chan, head of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party, toast during a dinner in Pyongyang, North Korea, 04 October 2018. Cho is leading a 160-member delegation to the North to attend an event to jointly celebrate the anniversary of the 2007 inter-Korean summit. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

A 160-member South Korean delegation led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon is welcomed by staffers at Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea, 04 October 2018. The group visited the North to attend an event to jointly celebrate the anniversary of the 2007 inter-Korean summit. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (L), head of a 160-member delegation to North Korea, poses with Ri Son-kwon (R), chairman of North Korea's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification, upon arrival at Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, 04 October 2018. The group visited the North to attend an event to jointly celebrate the anniversary of the 2007 inter-Korean summit. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (2-L) and other delegates wave after a welcome performance in Pyongyang, North Korea, 04 October 2018. Cho is leading a 160-member delegation to the North to attend an event to jointly celebrate the anniversary of the 2007 inter-Korean summit. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean delegates watch a 3D movie during a visit to the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang, North Korea, 04 October 2018. A 160-strong South Korean delegation is now in Pyongyang to attend an event to jointly celebrate the anniversary of the 2007 inter-Korean summit. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

The two Koreas held a joint ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the historic 2007 inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang on Thursday, ahead of the visit of the United States Secretary of State to the North Korean capital.

Delegations from both countries attended an event at the People's Palace of Culture in Pyongyang to celebrate the second inter-Korean summit that was held in October 2007 by South Korea's then-president Roh Moo-hyun and North Korea's ex-leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, according to South Korean journalists present at the event.