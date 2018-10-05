The two Koreas held a joint ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the historic 2007 inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang on Thursday, ahead of the visit of the United States Secretary of State to the North Korean capital.
Delegations from both countries attended an event at the People's Palace of Culture in Pyongyang to celebrate the second inter-Korean summit that was held in October 2007 by South Korea's then-president Roh Moo-hyun and North Korea's ex-leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, according to South Korean journalists present at the event.