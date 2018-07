North Korea's Lt, Geneneral An Ik-san (front) looks at a pine tree near Korea's military demarcation line in North Korea, Jul 31, 2018, that was planted by South and North Korean leaders during their Apr 27, summit. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

North and South Korea held high-level military talks on Tuesday to continue implementing the measures agreed at their historic summit in April and to reduce cross-border tension.

A spokesperson for South Korea's Ministry of Defense confirmed to EFE that the two delegations began their meeting around 10am (01.00 GMT) at the Peace House, in the Joint Security Area (JSA).