A handout photo made available by the South Korean Unification Ministry shows North Korean chief delegate Jon Jong-su (2-R) and South Korean chief delegate and Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung (2-L) talking during their meeting, in the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, 17 January 2018. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREA UNIFICATION MINISTRY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

South and North Korea began their second high-level meeting on Wednesday to discuss North Korea's participation in the Winter Olympic Games, which will begin on Feb. 9 in the South Korean county of Pyeongchang.

The meeting kicked off at around 10.00 local time (1.00 GMT) in the Peace House, located on the southern fringe of the Panmunjom truce village near the militarized border, a spokesperson for the South Korean Ministry of Unification confirmed to Efe.