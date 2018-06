Kim Yun-hyok (R), Vice Railroad Minister of North Korea, talks with his counterpart Kim Jeong-ryeol (L), Vice Transport Minister of South Korea, during their meeting on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom, in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, 26 June 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA POOL / POOL

Seoul could help modernise North Korean railway lines for a future railway connection between the two countries, according to an agreement reached by both countries, the North Korean state news agency KCNA reported Wednesday.

In a meeting held on Tuesday at the inter-Korean border, the two countries agreed to carry out a joint feasibility study, to start next month, to renovate North Korea's old railway lines.