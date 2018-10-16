South Korean and North Korean soldiers stand guard at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

South Korean soldiers stand guard at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr 18 2018 (issued Apr 19, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea, North Korea and the United Nations Command (UNC), led by the United States, met on Tuesday to discuss the disarmament of the Joint Security Area (JSA) in compliance with their biggest military agreement to date.

The meeting took place behind closed doors at the border village of Panmunjom and was headed by South Korean Colonel Cho Yong-geun, North Korean Colonel Om Chang-nam and American Colonel Burke Hamilton, the Secretary of the UNC Military Armistice Committee, the South Korean defense ministry said in a press release.