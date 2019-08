South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech during a ceremony held to mark the 74th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 rule, at the Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan, South Korea, Aug. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUNG YEON-JE / POOL

The president of South Korea on Thursday sent a conciliatory message to Japan to improve ties in a commemorative address on the 74th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II.

"Better late than never: if Japan chooses the path of dialog and cooperation, we will gladly join hands," Moon Jae-in said.