Defense Minister Song Young-moo (L) and Interior Minister Kim Boo-kyum (R) hold a press briefing in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 10, 2018 to announce South Korea's decision to call off its annual Ulchi defense drill this year. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean marines return to their barracks after participating in the Ssangyong Exercise as part of the annual Foal Eagle combine field training in Pohang, South Korea, Apr. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean government on Thursday reacted with caution to springtime joint military exercises with the United States ahead of a planned summit between the US and North Korea, scheduled for end of February.

"As we said earlier, we will make an announcement on the exercise plans at an appropriate time when a decision on concrete details is made," South Korean defense ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said in a press briefing.