South Korea reported 629 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, its highest daily tally in nine months, with Seoul adding a record 291 infections, prompting authorities to toughen restrictions.

Of the 629 new infections reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Friday, 600 were locally transmitted, and 463 of those were from the capital region, where some 26 million people – more than half the population of the country – live. EFE-EPA