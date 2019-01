A South Korean policeman wears facial masks as he stands guard next a statue of King Sejong at Gwanghwamun square in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Tourists walk as they wear facial masks at Gwanghwamun square in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Seoul registered record levels of air pollution on Monday with PM2.5 - particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 microns - reaching 188 micrograms per cubic meter, according to measuring stations in the South Korean capital.

This is the worst air pollution levels recorded in the city since monitoring of air quality started in 2015, surpassing the earlier record of 99 micrograms per cubic meter on Mar. 25, 2017.