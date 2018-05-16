A US F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jet lands at an air base in Gwangju, South Korea, May 16, 2018, as South Korea and the United States conduct the Max Thunder joint military exercises. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A F16 fighter (top) of the US Air Force takes off during the Seventh Air Force and the 8th Fighter Wing Max Thunder exercise at the eighth Fighter Wing in Gunsan, South Korea, Apr 20, 2017 (reissued May 16, 2018). EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The South Korean government Wednesday expressed its regret over North Korea's decision to cancel a high-level meeting in response to the US-South Korea military maneuvers, which Pyongyang said will jeopardize the summit between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump in June.

Seoul called Pyongyang's move "regrettable", saying it was a "unilateral" decision of the North to postpone the talks by citing the annual air drills, which "does not conform with the spirit and purpose of the agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries," according to a statement from the South Korean Unification Ministry.