The South Korean government Wednesday expressed its regret over North Korea's decision to cancel a high-level meeting in response to the US-South Korea military maneuvers, which Pyongyang said will jeopardize the summit between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump in June.
Seoul called Pyongyang's move "regrettable", saying it was a "unilateral" decision of the North to postpone the talks by citing the annual air drills, which "does not conform with the spirit and purpose of the agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries," according to a statement from the South Korean Unification Ministry.