A general view shows the inter-Korean border as vehicles transit from the Kaesong Industrial Complex, North Korea, at the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in Paju, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2016, a day after Seoul announced it will shut down the complex in retaliation for the North's series of provocations. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM CHUL-SOO

A general view shows the now-shuttered South Korean industrial park (front) in the North Korean city of Kaesong, North Korea, seen from the Dora Observatory in Paju, north of Seoul, South Korea, May 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean government on Tuesday said it has started to review the main economic exchange agreements with North Korea to guarantee the security of its interests before resuming cooperation.

With the revision, Seoul aims to protect South Korean companies' property rights and strengthen employee safety in the North so as to avoid setbacks such as those previously experienced when joint economic projects failed, a source from the Ministry of Justice told local news agency Yonhap on Tuesday.