United States President Donald Trump waves as he leaves a press conference, after a meeting earlier in the day with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

South Koreans watch a television news broadcast of US President Donald J. Trump speaking at a press conference during the second US-North Korea summit, at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

South Korean Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom briefs reporters on the ongoing US-North Korea summit at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean government said it was disappointed that no conclusive agreement was reached at a summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, between North Korea and the United States, but said it was optimistic that significant progress had been made during the talks.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met on Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi for a second summit between the two nations, which was abruptly cut short without a joint declaration on the denuclearization of the Pyongyang regime.