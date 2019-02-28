The South Korean government said it was disappointed that no conclusive agreement was reached at a summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, between North Korea and the United States, but said it was optimistic that significant progress had been made during the talks.
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met on Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi for a second summit between the two nations, which was abruptly cut short without a joint declaration on the denuclearization of the Pyongyang regime.