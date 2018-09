Chung Eui-yong (L), head of the South Korean presidential National Security Office, shakes hands with China's State Councilor Yang Jiechi (R) during their meeting in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The national security advisor of South Korea is set to meet with China's director of the Office of Foreign Affairs to inform him of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, according to official sources on Friday.

Chung Eui-yong will meet with Yang Jiechi on Saturday in Beijing during which "they will discuss the Korean Peninsula situation as well as issues of common interest," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying at a press conference.