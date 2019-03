A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency shows North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un (R) shaking hands with US President Donald J. Trump (L) at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 27, 2019 (issued Feb 28, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korea's chief nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon speaks to reporters upon arrival at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE /YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs left Seoul Tuesday for Washington, where he will make a three-day visit to discuss the outcome of the failed Hanoi summit between the United States and North Korea.

Lee Do-hoon told the media before taking off from Incheon airport that he plans to meet in with the US Special Representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, to try and keep the dialogue with Pyongyang open.