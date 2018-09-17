The President of South Korea will discuss the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula during his upcoming summit with North Korea's leader, presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok said Monday.
"Just until recently, denuclearization had been an agenda item for talks between the North and the United States. Now, denuclearization is a key issue (at the inter-Korean summit)," said Im, when asked about the agenda of the three-day meeting between Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang starting Tuesday.