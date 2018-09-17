South Korean presidential chief secretary Im Jong-seok speaks about preparations for the Inter-Korea Summit talks during a press conference at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, 17 September 2018. The third Inter-Korean summit will take place from 18 to 20 September in Pyeongyang. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

South Korean calligraphist Yeo Tae-myong (L), 62, writes calligraphy on the unification flag and reading 'Unification of North and South Korea' during a calligraphy performance on the eve of the third Inter-Korea summit in Seoul, South Korea, 17 September 2018. The third Inter-Korean summit will take place from 18 to 20 September in Pyeongyang. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean people look at pictures of the Inter-Korean summit on the Gwanghwamun square in Seoul, South Korea, 17 September 2018. The third Inter-Korean summit will take place from 18 to 20 September in Pyeongyang EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The President of South Korea will discuss the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula during his upcoming summit with North Korea's leader, presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok said Monday.

"Just until recently, denuclearization had been an agenda item for talks between the North and the United States. Now, denuclearization is a key issue (at the inter-Korean summit)," said Im, when asked about the agenda of the three-day meeting between Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang starting Tuesday.