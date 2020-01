South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) speaks during his New Year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 14 January 2020. EFE-EPA/KIM HONG-JI / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during his New Year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 14 January 2020. EFE-EPA/KIM HONG-JI / POOL

South Korea’s president said Tuesday that is soon to be pessimistic about dialogue with North Korea, given the relatively good relationship between its leader Kim Jong-un and United States President Donald Trump.

The South Korean leader said Trump's recent birthday wishes to Kim, which he described as "very positive" and a "good idea," especially at a time marked by growing concern about the stagnation of talks. EFE-EPA