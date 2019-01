US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018 (reissued Sep. 11, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korea on Thursday said that the letter sent to the United States president by the North Korean leader could boost dialogue on denuclearization.

Seoul hopes Kim Jong-un's letter to Donald Trump will play a positive role towards attaining complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishment of permanent peace, presidential office spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said in a press conference.