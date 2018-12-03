South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) hold hands as they cross the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27,2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) and South Korean president Moon Jae-in (R) walk during a farewell ceremony at Samjiyon airport in North Korea, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) and South Korean president Moon Jae-in (L) talking as they visit at the Samjiyon guesthouse in North Korea, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korea reiterated on Monday that it is still possible for North Korea's leader to travel to Seoul before the end of the year for a fourth summit.

Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in have already met three times this year.