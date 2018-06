Kang Kyung-wha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea, speaks about inter-Korean relations during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 20, 2018, following the summit meetings between North Korea, US and South Korea. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's foreign minister said Wednesday the historic summit between the United States and North Korea achieved its maximum potential regarding Pyongyang's commitment towards denuclearization.

Kang Kyung-wha said the parties involved were looking to get the most out of the summit at Singapore, which they did, and that US President Donald Trump considered the US-North Korea joint declaration at the end of the summit to be the best possible.