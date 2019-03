A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency, the state news agency of North Korea, on Nov 30, 2017 shows the launch of the newly developed inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-15 from an undisclosed location in North Korea, Nov 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency, the state news agency of North Korea, on Feb 9, 2018 shows the Hwasong-12 ballistic missile during the military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Feb 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Defense Minister of South Korea said Monday that he did not think the activities recently detected in North Korean missile facilities were preparations for launching a projectile.

Recent satellite images showed activity at the Sohae satellite launch base located in northwestern North Korea and at the Sanum Dong missile development center in Pyongyang, which appeared to suggest that the regime was preparing a launch after the failed summit with the United States in Hanoi.