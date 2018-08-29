South Korea Wednesday said that any change in the situation of its joint military maneuvers with the United States - resumption or suspension - is subject to discussion between the two allies who have not yet addressed the issue.
The change in the situation of the drills is a matter "that should be discussed and decided by South Korea and the U.S. while reviewing the progress in the denuclearization of North Korea," said the spokesperson for the South Korean Presidential Office, Kim Eui-Kyeom, at a press conference Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported.