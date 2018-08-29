South Korean marines return to their barracks after participating in the Ssangyong Exercise as part of the annual Foal Eagle combine field training in Pohang, South Korea, Apr 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean marines participate in an annual Amphibious Operations during the annual Foal Eagle exercises against a possible attack from North Korea, in Pohang, 360 km southeast of Seoul, South Korea, Apr 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea Wednesday said that any change in the situation of its joint military maneuvers with the United States - resumption or suspension - is subject to discussion between the two allies who have not yet addressed the issue.

The change in the situation of the drills is a matter "that should be discussed and decided by South Korea and the U.S. while reviewing the progress in the denuclearization of North Korea," said the spokesperson for the South Korean Presidential Office, Kim Eui-Kyeom, at a press conference Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported.