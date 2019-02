(FILE) - US President Donald J. Trump (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) stroll together through the grounds of the Capella Hotel after their working lunch during the historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SINGAPORE OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The North Korean leader and the president of the United States could reach a political agreement to formally end the Korean War at an upcoming summit, the South Korean government said on Monday.

Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump are scheduled to meet later this week in the northern Vietnamese city of Hanoi, their second summit after the one held in Singapore in June last year.