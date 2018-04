South Korean Sports and Culture Minister Do Jong-whan (C) shakes hands with North Korean Sports Minister Kim Il-guk (R) after holding a meeting at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A picture made released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows Respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un (C), together with his wife Ri Sol Ju, enjoying the performance 'Spring Comes', given by an art troupe from South Korea, at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 1, 2018 (issued Apr. 2, 2018). EPA-EFE/KCNA

(FILE) South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (L) shakes hands with North Korea's chief delegate and Committee for Peaceful Reunification chairman Ri Son-gwon (R) during their meeting at the Tongilgak building on the northern side of the border in the truce village of Panmunjom, in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR / POOL

The South Korean government is seeking a nuclear disarmament declaration from North Korea at the upcoming inter-Korean leaders summit, an anonymous source from the South Korean government told Yonhap news agency on Tuesday.

The official said it is a "matter of course" to aim for such a declaration as denuclearization is one of the three key points on the agenda for the historic meeting on Apr. 27, along with establishing peace on the Korean peninsula and improving bilateral ties.