South Korean soldiers walk over the tracks of the Gyeongui railway, blocked by a barbed wire fence, inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas at the western section of the inter-Korean border in Paju, South Korea, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea said on Thursday that it is negotiating with the United States and other countries for a temporary exemption from sanctions imposed on North Korea for a joint railway field study.

"With regard to the joint railway study, consultations are underway with the United States, the United Nations, and other relevant countries," a member of the South Korean unification ministry told local news agency Yonhap.