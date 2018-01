South Korean people take pictures in front of statues of the mascots for the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games Suhorang (R) and Bandabi (R), in front of Seoul City hall in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A South Korean woman walks past an advertisement for the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at a station in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A South Korean couple poses in front of statues of the mascots for the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games Suhorang (R) and Bandabi (R), in front of Seoul City hall in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, South Korea's chief delegate to the first high-level inter-Korean talks in more than two years, reports to work at his office in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Seoul will seek to reduce military tensions or propose meetings of separated family members in the talks scheduled with Pyongyang, in addition to discussing North Korea's participation in the Winter Olympics, the South Korean Unification Minister said Monday.

The North and the South have agreed to start the meeting at 10am South Korean time (0100 GMT) Tuesday.